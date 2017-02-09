REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: Ohio Deputy Fatally Shot Man Charging At Him

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio sheriff says a 26-year-old man charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before he was shot and killed.

Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff William Johnson says the deputy tried to stop the man with a stun gun and his baton and fired several warning shots into the ground before shooting him.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland identified the man as Vincent Palma of Geneva.

A statement released Thursday by the sheriff’s office didn’t say whether Palma was armed.

The shooting Wednesday and the circumstances that led to it are under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The sheriff says the deputy was called to the home near Geneva to respond to a call about an unwanted man at the residence.

