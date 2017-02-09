US Judge: Don’t Question Legitimacy Of Federal Judges

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland is weighing in on Donald Trump’s personal criticism of other judges without mentioning the Republican president by name.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said during a speech Wednesday that questioning the legitimacy of a federal judge is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

Polster is an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton and has been on the bench since 1998.

He responded to a question about the judiciary’s status under Trump by saying that questioning the legitimacy of someone undermines the whole system. Cleveland.com ( ) reports Polster went on to say that a public office holder who makes those types of comments “calls into question his or her own legitimacy.”

Trump has lobbed several criticisms of federal judges, but experts say it’s better if they don’t respond.

Comments

comments