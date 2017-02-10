Amid Opioid Crisis, Ohio Panel Studies Drug Education Effort

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio panel created to study how students are educated about the dangers of drug use amid the growing opioid epidemic is ready to share its recommendations.

State legislative leaders and the attorney general announced the committee last August, saying that educational efforts to prevent drug abuse are an important part of addressing the opioid crisis. They plan to share the panel’s recommendations Friday.

Its members included lawmakers and educators, as well as representatives from law enforcement, the health care community and state agencies. They have held meetings and talked with folks around Ohio to learn more about existing drug education in schools, how to best provide it in an age-appropriate way for all grade levels, and how abuse prevention efforts could be strengthened.

