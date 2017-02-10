Belmont County Jail Adds To Security With Body Scanner

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Belmont County have implemented a full body scanner to detect smuggled contraband.

WTOV-TV reports ( ) that the Belmont County Sherriff’s office unveiled the Securpass machine on Thursday. The x-ray scanner, which is valued at over $200,000, works like those used in airports.

Police say the security tool can detect objects hidden in body cavities with an eight second scan. Officials say they are confident that the machine will catch drugs or other harmful items entering the Belmont County Jail.

Officials say those who are caught with illegal objects will be charged. Brent Carpenter, a jail administrator, says the machine will ultimately make the facility safer for everyone.

