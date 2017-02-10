Collins Joins GOP Senators Calling For Tough Russia Approach

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican U.S. senator is among a group of party members urging President Donald Trump to get tough on Russia.

Susan Collins joined a group of senators that sent a letter to Trump calling for the administration to take a “tough-minded and principled police” toward Russia. The letter says the U.S. should condemn Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

The letter also says the U.S. shouldn’t enter into military or diplomatic agreements with Russia regarding the future of Syria until Russia stops military operations and ends support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Other Republican senators to sign the letter are Cory Gardner of Colorado, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Todd Young of Indiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

