Family: Man Fatally Shot By Ohio Deputy Was Unarmed

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Relatives say a 26-year-old man wasn’t armed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about the unwanted man at a northeast Ohio home.

Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff William Johnson says Vincent Palma, of Geneva, charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before the Wednesday shooting. Johnson says the deputy tried to stop Palma with a stun gun and a baton and fired warning shots into the ground before shooting him.

One of Palma’s aunts, Sharon Regal, tells The Star-Beacon that Palma had a temper but didn’t have a gun or other weapon.

Johnson wouldn’t confirm whether Palma was armed or how many times he was shot, saying those questions will be answered once the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finishes its review.

