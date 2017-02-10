James, Irving, Love All Play For Cavaliers Against Thunder

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue reversed course and started All-Stars LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Thursday night against Oklahoma City.

Lue said after a 132-117 victory at Indiana on Wednesday night that he was strongly considering resting them. He said Thursday that all three said they “feel pretty good” and wanted to play.

James played 38 minutes, Love 35 and Irving 34 against the Pacers. All three played more than 40 minutes Monday in an overtime win at Washington.

The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak. Lue said the chemistry the team has developed during the run played a role in the decision. It is the last stop on a four-game road trip.

The 32-year-old James ranks second in the league with 37.6 minutes per game.

