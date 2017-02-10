Malone University Receives $1 Million Music Program Donation

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university has announced it received a huge donation from a longtime supporter.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) that Malone University received a $1 million donation for its music program from Ann Leech. Leech instructed the money go toward purchasing Steinway pianos and creating an endowment before dying in 2016 at the age of 94.

Michael Benson, Chair of the Department of Music and Visual Arts, applauded Leech’s generosity in a statement on Thursday. Benson also reflected on the years Leech was involved with the school’s music program.

Leech attended Miami University where she studied fine arts. She became a donor to Malone after moving to Canton.

