REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New York Man Who Completed 744 Marathons Dies At Age 96

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An internationally known runner who completed 744 marathons has died. Don McNelly was 96.

The Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport, New York, he died Sunday.

The native of Brookville, Ohio, began running in the late 1960s after a close friend died of a heart attack.

McNelly ran his first marathon in Boston in 1969. He was 86 in 2006 when he reached his goal with marathon No. 744, the same number of his Navy destroyer in the Pacific during World War II.

He attempted to complete his 745th marathon at a race in Pennsylvania in November 2010 — at age 90 — but had to pull out midway through.

Survivors include Phyllis, his wife of nearly 75 years, and their two sons.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company