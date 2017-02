Ohio Congressman Becomes Brigadier General In National Guard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers’ Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard. Officials say Stivers is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress

The Republican from Columbus serves Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, representing residents of a dozen counties in southern and central Ohio.

The National Guard says he served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti. Stivers was awarded the Bronze Star for leadership throughout the deployment.

