Ohio Congressman Becomes Brigadier General In National Guard

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers’ Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard. Officials say Stivers is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress

The Republican from Columbus serves Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, representing residents of a dozen counties in southern and central Ohio.

The National Guard says he served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti. Stivers was awarded the Bronze Star for leadership throughout the deployment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company