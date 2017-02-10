Police: Missing Ohio College Student Found Dead Was Shot

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a missing university student whose body was found near a park in central Ohio was shot and they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Grove City police said Friday that the body of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes was found near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police in the Columbus suburb say the Ohio State University student reportedly was last seen Wednesday night leaving a Columbus cafe where she worked. Columbus police confirmed that they had taken a missing person report Thursday evening on Tokes.

Authorities say Tokes’ car later was found in Columbus.

Ohio State University says Tokes was majoring in psychology. She was formerly from the Toledo area.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional details on their investigation.

