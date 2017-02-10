Police: Ohio College Student Was Shot To Death

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio college student whose body was found near a park had been shot, and they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Grove City police said Friday that the body of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes was found near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police in the Columbus suburb say the Ohio State University student was last seen Wednesday night leaving a Columbus cafe where she worked. Columbus police confirmed that they had taken a missing person report Thursday evening on Tokes.

Authorities say Tokes’ car later was found in Columbus.

Ohio State University says Tokes was majoring in psychology. She was formerly from the Toledo area.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional details on their investigation.

