Thursday’s Scores

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
Akr. Buchtel 59, Akr. Firestone 44

Albany Alexander 71, Pomeroy Meigs 28

Anna 68, Sidney Fairlawn 28

Antwerp 35, Edgerton 27

Arcanum 64, Ansonia 36

Archbold 61, Liberty Center 33

Athens 52, Wellston 34

Batavia Amelia 36, Mt. Orab Western Brown 35

Bellevue 72, Vermilion 31

Bluffton 69, Ada 41

Castalia Margaretta 85, Tol. Bowsher 30

Centerburg 43, Howard E. Knox 33

Chillicothe Huntington 84, Williamsport Westfall 61

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41

Cols. Watterson 39, Cols. Ready 24

Columbiana Crestview 55, Leetonia 36

Conneaut 36, Fairview, Pa. 31

Cornerstone Christian 65, Garfield Hts. 51

Corning Miller 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 31

Dalton 45, Rittman 37

Defiance Tinora 59, Sherwood Fairview 45

Delaware Buckeye Valley 38, Marion Harding 34

Delphos Jefferson 64, Paulding 45

Delta 50, Bryan 29

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Fostoria St. Wendelin 39

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Creston Norwayne 26

Edon 47, Tol. Maumee Valley 31

Elmore Woodmore 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Fairfield Christian 54, Newark Cath. 49

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Leesburg Fairfield 63

Felicity-Franklin 42, Batavia Clermont NE 33

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 26

Galion Northmor 60, Sparta Highland 51

Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 33

Genoa Area 70, Rossford 33

Georgetown 48, Blanchester 41

Goshen 54, New Richmond 20

Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Metamora Evergreen 40

Harrison 46, Cin. Western Hills 32

Hicksville 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 46

Holgate 54, Defiance Ayersville 43

Holland Springfield 49, Bowling Green 45

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Beechcroft 30

Kenton 50, Elida 38

Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Kingsway Christian 21

Kinsman Badger 65, Andover Pymatuning Valley 50

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Delaware Christian 29

Lewis Center Olentangy 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48

Lexington 63, Mansfield Sr. 53

Lima Bath 48, Lima Shawnee 31

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 58

Lisbon David Anderson 71, McDonald 40

Lowellville 45, Heartland Christian 19

Lynchburg-Clay 80, Manchester 28

Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, Strasburg-Franklin 35

Marion Pleasant 52, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38

Maumee 47, Sylvania Southview 37

McArthur Vinton County 48, Bidwell River Valley 39

McComb 49, Vanlue 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Bellville Clear Fork 10

Minford 60, Waverly 32

Minster 55, New Knoxville 26

Monroe 63, Brookville 22

Montpelier 44, Gorham Fayette 30

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Arcadia 41

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 71, New Middletown Spring. 29

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 68, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

Napoleon 28, Sylvania Northview 26

New Boston Glenwood 53, Beaver Eastern 34

New Madison Tri-Village 71, Bradford 30

Newark 66, Groveport-Madison 30

Norwood 38, Batavia 31

Notre Dame Academy 71, Tol. St. Ursula 27

Oak Hill 47, S. Webster 41

Oregon Clay 59, Lima Sr. 49

Oregon Stritch 54, Gibsonburg 46

Patriot Preparatory Academy 55, Cols. School for Girls 41

Peebles 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Millbury Lake 40

Piketon 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, Newton Local 46

Portsmouth Clay 60, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 57

Portsmouth Notre Dame 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 44

Proctorville Fairland 42, Chesapeake 37

Racine Southern 45, Crown City S. Gallia 35

Reedsville Eastern 65, Glouster Trimble 31

Russia 45, Ft. Loramie 30

Sandusky Perkins 48, Sandusky 43

Sardinia Eastern Brown 96, W. Union 30

Seaman N. Adams 50, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31

Shekinah Christian 49, Tree of Life 33

Southeastern 69, Frankfort Adena 41

Southington Chalker 53, Cortland Maplewood 28

Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 40

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57, Lockland 52

St. Marys Memorial 52, Defiance 49

Swanton 53, Wauseon 45

Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Findlay 37

Tol. Christian 43, Northwood 28

Tol. Whitmer 61, Fremont Ross 30

Tontogany Otsego 60, Fostoria 42

Ursuline Academy 59, Villa Maria, Pa. 50

Versailles 68, St. Henry 45

Vienna Mathews 61, Orwell Grand Valley 53

Waterford 49, Wahama, W.Va. 9

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37, Perrysburg 36

Williamsburg 45, Bethel-Tate 31

Windham 44, Newbury 28

Wooster 68, Ashland 41

Youngs. Mooney 55, Canfield S. Range 53, OT

Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Cols. Wellington 32

Bridgeport 37, Madonna, W.Va. 36

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Pandora-Gilboa, ppd. to Feb 13.

Coldwater vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd. to Feb 11.

Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd. to Feb 11.

Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd. to Feb 13.

Monclova Christian vs. Bellefontaine Calvary Christian, ppd. to Feb 28.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wapakoneta, ppd. to Feb 18.

Rockford Parkway vs. New Bremen, ppd. to Feb 13.

Van Buren vs. Arlington, ppd. to Feb 14.

Van Wert vs. Celina, ppd.

Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Botkins, ppd.

Lisbon Beaver vs. Morgantown, W.Va., ppd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ppd. to Feb 15.

Bellaire vs. Beverly Ft. Frye, ppd. to Feb 15.

Beallsville vs. Trinity, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 11.

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 10.

Paden City, W.Va. vs. Bellaire St. John, ppd. to Feb 14.

Martins Ferry vs. Cambridge, ppd. to Feb 15.

Weir, W.Va. vs. Barnesville, ppd. to Feb 10.

Magnolia, W.Va. vs. Caldwell, ppd. to Feb 13.

Toronto vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.

