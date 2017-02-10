Thursday’s Scores
Akr. Buchtel 59, Akr. Firestone 44
Albany Alexander 71, Pomeroy Meigs 28
Anna 68, Sidney Fairlawn 28
Antwerp 35, Edgerton 27
Arcanum 64, Ansonia 36
Archbold 61, Liberty Center 33
Athens 52, Wellston 34
Batavia Amelia 36, Mt. Orab Western Brown 35
Bellevue 72, Vermilion 31
Bluffton 69, Ada 41
Castalia Margaretta 85, Tol. Bowsher 30
Centerburg 43, Howard E. Knox 33
Chillicothe Huntington 84, Williamsport Westfall 61
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41
Cols. Watterson 39, Cols. Ready 24
Columbiana Crestview 55, Leetonia 36
Conneaut 36, Fairview, Pa. 31
Cornerstone Christian 65, Garfield Hts. 51
Corning Miller 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 31
Dalton 45, Rittman 37
Defiance Tinora 59, Sherwood Fairview 45
Delaware Buckeye Valley 38, Marion Harding 34
Delphos Jefferson 64, Paulding 45
Delta 50, Bryan 29
Dola Hardin Northern 42, Fostoria St. Wendelin 39
Doylestown Chippewa 56, Creston Norwayne 26
Edon 47, Tol. Maumee Valley 31
Elmore Woodmore 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Fairfield Christian 54, Newark Cath. 49
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Leesburg Fairfield 63
Felicity-Franklin 42, Batavia Clermont NE 33
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 26
Galion Northmor 60, Sparta Highland 51
Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 33
Genoa Area 70, Rossford 33
Georgetown 48, Blanchester 41
Goshen 54, New Richmond 20
Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Metamora Evergreen 40
Harrison 46, Cin. Western Hills 32
Hicksville 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 46
Holgate 54, Defiance Ayersville 43
Holland Springfield 49, Bowling Green 45
Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Beechcroft 30
Kenton 50, Elida 38
Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Kingsway Christian 21
Kinsman Badger 65, Andover Pymatuning Valley 50
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Delaware Christian 29
Lewis Center Olentangy 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48
Lexington 63, Mansfield Sr. 53
Lima Bath 48, Lima Shawnee 31
Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 58
Lisbon David Anderson 71, McDonald 40
Lowellville 45, Heartland Christian 19
Lynchburg-Clay 80, Manchester 28
Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, Strasburg-Franklin 35
Marion Pleasant 52, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38
Maumee 47, Sylvania Southview 37
McArthur Vinton County 48, Bidwell River Valley 39
McComb 49, Vanlue 31
Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Bellville Clear Fork 10
Minford 60, Waverly 32
Minster 55, New Knoxville 26
Monroe 63, Brookville 22
Montpelier 44, Gorham Fayette 30
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Arcadia 41
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 71, New Middletown Spring. 29
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 68, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39
Napoleon 28, Sylvania Northview 26
New Boston Glenwood 53, Beaver Eastern 34
New Madison Tri-Village 71, Bradford 30
Newark 66, Groveport-Madison 30
Norwood 38, Batavia 31
Notre Dame Academy 71, Tol. St. Ursula 27
Oak Hill 47, S. Webster 41
Oregon Clay 59, Lima Sr. 49
Oregon Stritch 54, Gibsonburg 46
Patriot Preparatory Academy 55, Cols. School for Girls 41
Peebles 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Millbury Lake 40
Piketon 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, Newton Local 46
Portsmouth Clay 60, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 57
Portsmouth Notre Dame 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 44
Proctorville Fairland 42, Chesapeake 37
Racine Southern 45, Crown City S. Gallia 35
Reedsville Eastern 65, Glouster Trimble 31
Russia 45, Ft. Loramie 30
Sandusky Perkins 48, Sandusky 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 96, W. Union 30
Seaman N. Adams 50, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31
Shekinah Christian 49, Tree of Life 33
Southeastern 69, Frankfort Adena 41
Southington Chalker 53, Cortland Maplewood 28
Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 40
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57, Lockland 52
St. Marys Memorial 52, Defiance 49
Swanton 53, Wauseon 45
Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Findlay 37
Tol. Christian 43, Northwood 28
Tol. Whitmer 61, Fremont Ross 30
Tontogany Otsego 60, Fostoria 42
Ursuline Academy 59, Villa Maria, Pa. 50
Versailles 68, St. Henry 45
Vienna Mathews 61, Orwell Grand Valley 53
Waterford 49, Wahama, W.Va. 9
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37, Perrysburg 36
Williamsburg 45, Bethel-Tate 31
Windham 44, Newbury 28
Wooster 68, Ashland 41
Youngs. Mooney 55, Canfield S. Range 53, OT
Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Cols. Wellington 32
Bridgeport 37, Madonna, W.Va. 36
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Pandora-Gilboa, ppd. to Feb 13.
Coldwater vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd. to Feb 11.
Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd. to Feb 11.
Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd. to Feb 13.
Monclova Christian vs. Bellefontaine Calvary Christian, ppd. to Feb 28.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wapakoneta, ppd. to Feb 18.
Rockford Parkway vs. New Bremen, ppd. to Feb 13.
Van Buren vs. Arlington, ppd. to Feb 14.
Van Wert vs. Celina, ppd.
Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Botkins, ppd.
Lisbon Beaver vs. Morgantown, W.Va., ppd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ppd. to Feb 15.
Bellaire vs. Beverly Ft. Frye, ppd. to Feb 15.
Beallsville vs. Trinity, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 11.
Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 10.
Paden City, W.Va. vs. Bellaire St. John, ppd. to Feb 14.
Martins Ferry vs. Cambridge, ppd. to Feb 15.
Weir, W.Va. vs. Barnesville, ppd. to Feb 10.
Magnolia, W.Va. vs. Caldwell, ppd. to Feb 13.
Toronto vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.