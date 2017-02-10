Western Ohio District Closes Schools Because Of Illness

WEST UNION, Ohio (AP) — A western Ohio school district has closed all of its schools because of widespread illness.

Milton-Union Schools Superintendent Brad Ritchey says more than 250 students were out sick Thursday. The district has fewer than 1,500 students total.

The illness brings flu-like symptoms including vomiting, fevers and aches.

Ritchey tells the Dayton Daily News ( ) that the schools are being deep-cleaned Friday, with a level of sanitizing usually done during the summer.

He says weekend sports and over events are still scheduled for the weekend, after the cleaning.

West Union is some 20 miles northwest of Dayton.

