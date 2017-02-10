Western Ohio District Closes Schools Because Of Illness

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WEST UNION, Ohio (AP) — A western Ohio school district has closed all of its schools because of widespread illness.

Milton-Union Schools Superintendent Brad Ritchey says more than 250 students were out sick Thursday. The district has fewer than 1,500 students total.

The illness brings flu-like symptoms including vomiting, fevers and aches.

Ritchey tells the Dayton Daily News ( ) that the schools are being deep-cleaned Friday, with a level of sanitizing usually done during the summer.

He says weekend sports and over events are still scheduled for the weekend, after the cleaning.

West Union is some 20 miles northwest of Dayton.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company