Buffalo Uses Balance, Big Run To Defeat Bowling Green 88-74

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Blake Hamilton scored 19 points, CJ Massinburg and Dontay Caruthers added 18 apiece and Buffalo pulled away for an 88-74 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Willie Conner had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls (13-12, 7-5 Mid-American Conference), who shot a season-high 63.5 percent (33 of 52) to win their fourth straight and sixth straight over the Falcons (11-14, 5-7).

The Falcons led 42-39 at the half but Buffalo scored eighth straight to start a 19-2 run to go up 71-55 with 9:05 to play. Ikenna Smart started the run with a 3-point play, Caruthers had six points and Hamilton capped it with a dunk.

Bowling Green, which had won three straight, the last two in overtime — a feat last accomplished in the 1934-35 season — was led by Dylan Frye with 20 points.

Buffalo had a 37-28 rebounding advantage and outscored the Falcons 48-22 in the paint.

