Ex-county Councilwoman Convicted Of Federal Bribery Charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal court jury has convicted a former Summit County councilwoman of six bribery related charges for accepting cash, campaign donations and home improvements from Akron-area businessmen.

Fifty-eight-year-old Tamela Lee, of Akron, was found guilty Friday in Cleveland of charges that included conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents.

Federal prosecutors alleged Lee took cash and other services in exchange for helping obtain a bond for one of the businessmen’s criminal charges and aiding them in cutting through governmental red tape.

Lee’s public defender argued during the weeklong trial that Lee innocently sought help from friends while she was in need.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 26.

Three businessmen, who are related, previously pleaded guilty in the case.

