Family Mystery Solved Decades After Man Was Last Seen

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A painful family mystery has been solved after authorities in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County positively identified a man killed by a train in a Cleveland suburb nearly four decades ago using new DNA technology.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office last week identified Michigan native Jim Williams as the man killed in Berea on Nov. 14, 1980.

Sixty-eight-year-old Louie Williams last saw his brother alive in 1974. He says his family had long wondered what happened to Jim, an alcoholic and known drifter, after losing contact with him.

The medical examiner’s DNA Parentage and Identification Department solved the case by linking fingerprints taken from Jim Williams when he was arrested for stealing a car as a teen to the unidentified body from the Berea accident.

