REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Charged In Air Base Security Case In Ohio Pleads Guilty

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at an Ohio military base has pleaded guilty to federal charges including trespassing.

The Dayton Daily News ( ) reports Edward Novak also pleaded guilty Friday to operating a vehicle under the influence and disorderly conduct charges. A message left Friday at Novak’s attorney’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

Authorities said the Beavercreek man entered a secure building at the base near Dayton on Nov. 24, 2015, after driving past security-gate sentries, hindering base operations for hours. A prosecutor said Novak’s medical tests after he was detained detected methamphetamine.

The newspaper reports charges of assault, making false alarms, inducing panic, failure to comply with a lawful order, and fleeing and eluding a police officer were dropped.

No sentencing date was set.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company