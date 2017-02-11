Mitchell Has Triple-double As Wright State Beats Green Bay

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Justin Mitchell had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists, and Wright State cruised in the second half for an 88-79 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night.

It was the third triple-double in program history for Wright State (17-9, 8-5 Horizon League).

The game was tied at 38 at halftime. The Raiders opened the second half on a 25-14 surge and led 63-52 with eight minutes left. Green Bay pulled to 79-73 with 1:31 to play but didn’t get closer. Mark Alstork scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half for the Raiders.

Steven Davis had 17 points and Grant Benzinger added 16 for Wright State, which shot 60 percent (15 of 25) in the second half and 52 percent overall.

Jamar Hurdle had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Green Bay (15-11, 9-5).

