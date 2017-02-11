REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mom Who Pleaded Guilty In Toddler’s Death To Get Hearing

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty in the killing of her toddler more than three years ago but now says she’s innocent will get a hearing to make her case.

A judge in Toledo has set a March 1 hearing for Angela Steinfurth.

Steinfurth is serving 18 years to life after entering a type of guilty plea to murder under which she maintains her innocence but acknowledges prosecutors had evidence to convict her.

Prosecutors say she and her ex-boyfriend played a role in killing 18-month-old Elaina Steinfurth, whose remains were found in a garage.

But she now says she was denied access to evidence proving her innocence.

Her court-appointed attorney says he needs more time to see what options Steinfurth might have.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company