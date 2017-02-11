Nuggets-Cavaliers, Box
Chandler 6-15 1-1 13, Arthur 1-5 0-0 3, Jokic 9-18 8-10 27, Nelson 5-12 0-0 12, Harris 6-11 1-2 16, Hernangomez 1-6 2-2 4, Barton 3-11 4-4 12, O’Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 5-11 3-3 16, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-97 19-22 109.
James 11-16 4-4 27, Love 5-11 3-4 16, Thompson 5-9 3-6 13, Irving 10-24 2-2 27, Liggins 3-4 2-2 9, Jefferson 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Frye 3-4 0-0 8, Felder 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 46-84 18-22 125.
3-Point Goals_Denver 12-37 (Harris 3-5, Murray 3-7, Barton 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Jokic 1-2, Arthur 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Miller 0-2, Chandler 0-6), Cleveland 15-30 (Irving 5-11, Love 3-5, Frye 2-3, Korver 2-3, James 1-1, Williams 1-2, Liggins 1-2, Jefferson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 13), Cleveland 45 (Thompson 13). Assists_Denver 23 (Nelson 8), Cleveland 30 (James 12). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Cleveland 16. A_20,562 (20,562).