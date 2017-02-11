REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio, Feds Join Forces To Create Ex-offenders ID Card

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state of Ohio and the federal government have joined together to create an ID card for inmates leaving federal prison as a first step to obtaining valid identification.

Ex-offenders issued the card can exchange it for an Ohio ID or driver’s license at a local motor vehicle office.

The U.S. Offender Release Card will include an individual’s photo, legal name, date of birth, social security number and an expiration date.

The U.S. Justice Department said last year that providing such ID is critical to helping offenders re-enter society.

The card was jointly developed by the U.S. Probation Office for the southern half of Ohio including Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

