Opponent Says Proposed Ohio Pipeline Too Close To Fault

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Opponents of plans to build a high-pressure natural gas pipeline in northwestern Ohio say the proposed route takes it too close to a fault line.

Houston-based Spectra Energy and Detroit’s DTE Energy is developing the 255-mile-long NEXUS pipeline across northern Ohio to carry gas from Appalachian shale fields into Michigan and Canada.

A Bowling Green State University assistant professor who specializes in geology said this past week that the route south of Toledo is close to a fault line near the ground’s surface. He says that’s a bad place for a pipeline because of the fault’s seismic potential.

NEXUS officials have told federal regulators the fault is nearly a half-mile below ground.

A company spokesman says the pipeline will be built safely and without any risk to the environment.

