1 Finalist Left For Ohio University President

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Finalists for Ohio University president have narrowed the field on their own as the official decision for the post approaches.

Three of four finalists have withdrawn their candidacies, leaving former Texas Tech University President Duane Nellis as the only remaining candidate. Nellis also served as president of the University of Idaho.

The board of trustees plans to meet at the university’s Dublin campus to announce the next president on Feb. 22.

Current President Roderick McDavis plans to leave office Feb. 17. David Descutner will serve as interim president from Feb. 18 until June 30. He is a former dean and executive vice provost.

Established in 1804, Ohio University’s Athens campus has more than 23,000 students.

