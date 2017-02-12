REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Braves Acquire Brandon Phillips From Cardinals In Trade

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds for two pitchers.

The Braves traded left-hander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo on Sunday.

Phillips, a 35-year-old second baseman who has repeatedly blocked trades, is signed through the 2017 season.

Phillips has a .275 batting average with 334 doubles and 197 home runs in his 15 seasons in the majors. He is only 137 hits shy of 2,000 for his career.

Braves general manager John Coppolella calls Phillips a “Gold Glove-caliber defender” whom he hopes will add depth to the team’s offensive lineup.

Phillips graduated from Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia, in 1999. He was drafted in the second round by the Montreal Expos. His debut came with the Cleveland Indians in 2002.

