Cincinnati Behind In Renovations To Benefit Tourism Industry

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati-area tourism groups hope the city will build a new downtown hotel and a larger convention center to better serve their needs.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports ( ) a recent “destination assessment” recommended the city at least expand the Duke Energy Convention Center and find an alternative to the 872-room Millennium Hotel.

Tourism officials say the issue with Cincinnati is how infrequently attractions are updated. And when they are, most aren’t developed to the scale needed to attract new business.

Hotels typically undergo major overhauls every half-decade. The Millennium’s last renovation was in 2001.

The convention center was last refurbished in 2006 at a cost of $135 million.

The assessment was funded by a Cincinnati destination marketing organization and the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky convention bureaus.

