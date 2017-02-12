Cleveland Planning Citywide Inspections Of Rental Properties

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland is developing plans to begin inspecting rental properties this summer to prevent lead poisoning in children and to ensure dwellings are safe.

The Plain Dealer reports ( ) that inspections of rental units are scheduled to begin citywide this summer after Cleveland hires 13 new inspectors using money from an income tax increase approved in November.

The newspaper reported in 2015 that less than half the homes where children were found to have lead poisoning had been inspected over a five-year period.

Inspectors will look for lead hazards from peeling paint, mold, excessive extension cord use and necessities like hot and cold running water, flushing toilets and carbon monoxide detectors.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says he’s concerned over-aggressive inspections might displace families or prevent landlords from renting properties.

