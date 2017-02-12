Hearing Rescheduled For Feb. 27 In Firefighter’s Arson Death

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A pretrial hearing has been postponed until Feb. 27 in the case of two men charged with murder and arson in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens reset from Monday a hearing for setting a trial date or a plea in the case.

Sixty-six-year-old homeowner Lester Parker and his 46-year-old nephew William “Billy” Tucker have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are both being held on a $500,000 bond. Tucker was brought to Ohio from Richmond, Kentucky, to face the charges.

Prosecutors allege Parker solicited Tucker to set the fire that killed Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman in 2015. Wolterman died after he fell through a floor of the burning home in Hamilton.

