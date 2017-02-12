Suspect’s 2nd Murder, Arson Trial Moved Elsewhere In Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A judge is moving the trial for an Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was scheduled to be tried in 2015 on rape charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl.

A mistrial was declared in September for Robert Seman Jr.’s initial murder and arson trial in Youngstown. Potential jurors were questioned last week prior to a second trial attempt in Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County.

Seman’s attorney argued pretrial publicity made it difficult to find impartial jurors and the judge moved the potential death penalty case to Portage County.

Prosecutors allege Seman set the fire in Youngstown in March 2015 hours before his scheduled rape trial while free on bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

