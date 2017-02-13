REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

16-year-old Victim In Ohio School Shooting Returns To Class

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned to class less than a month after he was critically wounded.

Julie Cole is the mother of victim Logan Cole. She says on her Facebook page that she dropped her son off at school Monday. She also praised her son as the “bravest kid” she knows.

Logan Cole was hospitalized in Columbus with injuries from the shooting that required surgery.

Authorities say 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. Serna is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses. He has denied the charges.

A Champaign County judge this month ordered a competency evaluation of Serna at the request of his attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company