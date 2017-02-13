Akron Cites Savings As Massive Sewer Project Proceeds

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a $1.1 billion Akron water and sewer project is under budget as work that includes a massive underground tunnel continues.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) a drill will begin cutting a 27-foot circle this July for a tunnel just over a mile long.

The tunnel is a major component of the northeastern Ohio city’s project meant to limit overflows into local waterways. The cost is about $300 million below original estimates.

Engineers say none of the city’s estimated annual 742 million gallons of wastewater-rain mix will touch the Little Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) River by the project’s court-ordered completion in 2028.

The project will combine the new tunnel and other smaller tunnels with green components such as porous asphalt and wetlands.

