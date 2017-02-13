REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Associated Press Boys State Basketball Poll

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points at right:

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company