Cavs Trade ‘Birdman’ Andersen To Hornets, Who Release Him

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected top-55 second-round draft pick.

Monday’s move opens a roster spot for Cleveland and gives the defending NBA champions another asset to use for future deals.

In a subsequent move, the Hornets immediately announced they waived Andersen.

Andersen, best known for his tattoos and hustle on the floor, suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee during practice on Dec. 16 and underwent surgery. The 38-year-old nicknamed Birdman has remained with the club during his rehab.

Cavs general manager David Griffin has been re-tooling his roster, dealing for shooting specialist Kyle Korver and signing forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. It’s a safe bet that Griffin will make additional moves as the Cavs try to defend their title.

The NBA trading deadline is Feb. 23.

Comments

comments