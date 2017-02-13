Monday’s Scores
Beloit W. Branch 57, Canfield S. Range 32
Brookfield 54, Struthers 52
Brooklyn 66, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 12
Cle. Hts. 62, Mayfield 54
Cols. Cristo Rey 46, Millersport 30
Geneva 54, Orange 39
Girard 42, New Middletown Spring. 23
Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34
Lewis Center Olentangy 67, E. Cle. Shaw 37
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Delphos St. John’s 35
Minford 64, Waterford 37
Newton Falls 55, Youngs. Ursuline 48, OT
Parma Padua 57, Akr. Hoban 48
Shaker Hts. Laurel 62, Shaker Hts. 56
Strongsville 77, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42
Tol. Start 47, Perrysburg 44
Vanlue 42, Lima Perry 32
Vienna Mathews 59, Kinsman Badger 34
Warren Harding 78, Akr. East 28
Waverly 59, Portsmouth 50
Youngs. Boardman 54, Youngs. Mooney 45
Circleville Logan Elm 42, Hillsboro 33
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Athens 56
Glouster Trimble 37, Ironton St. Joseph 26
Mowrystown Whiteoak 35, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29