Monday’s Scores

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
Beloit W. Branch 57, Canfield S. Range 32

Brookfield 54, Struthers 52

Brooklyn 66, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 12

Cle. Hts. 62, Mayfield 54

Cols. Cristo Rey 46, Millersport 30

Geneva 54, Orange 39

Girard 42, New Middletown Spring. 23

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 67, E. Cle. Shaw 37

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Delphos St. John’s 35

Minford 64, Waterford 37

Newton Falls 55, Youngs. Ursuline 48, OT

Parma Padua 57, Akr. Hoban 48

Shaker Hts. Laurel 62, Shaker Hts. 56

Strongsville 77, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42

Tol. Start 47, Perrysburg 44

Vanlue 42, Lima Perry 32

Vienna Mathews 59, Kinsman Badger 34

Warren Harding 78, Akr. East 28

Waverly 59, Portsmouth 50

Youngs. Boardman 54, Youngs. Mooney 45

Circleville Logan Elm 42, Hillsboro 33

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Athens 56

Glouster Trimble 37, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Mowrystown Whiteoak 35, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29

