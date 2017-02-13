More Upgrades Coming To Ohio State Airfield This Spring

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Construction on a new terminal and education building as part of a $20 million overhaul of Ohio State University’s airfield is expected to begin this May.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the $13.4 million upgrade to Don Scott Field was one of several recently approved by Ohio State’s board of trustees.

Whiting-Turner will be the construction manager for the project. Moody Nolan is the design architect.

Work has already started on adding more hangar space to double the airport’s current 50-plane capacity. The airfield, now considered outdated, is located on the northwest side of Ohio’s capital city.

University officials say the large-scale renovation will help open travel to both Columbus and Ohio State.

A comprehensive 10-year plan for the airport is scheduled to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

