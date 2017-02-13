Ohio Gas Prices Right Slightly But Remain Relatively Low

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio drivers continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

A gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was averaging $2.12 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s a nickel more than last week and much higher than at this time last year, when the state average was just $1.55.

Ohio’s average remains below the national average, which was $2.28 for regular fuel on Monday, up a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, it was $1.70.

___

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company