Ohio Gov. Kasich Plans State Of The State Speech In Sandusky

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky.

Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus. The proposal requires legislative approval.

In 2012, Kasich took the annual address out of Columbus for the first time in state history with a speech in Steubenville in eastern Ohio. He has delivered the address outside the Ohio Statehouse ever since.

Sandusky adds further geographic diversity to the cities Kasich has selected so far, which also include Lima (LY’-muh), Medina (meh-DY’-nuh), Wilmington and Marietta.

The assessment of Ohio’s status is traditionally delivered to a joint legislative session before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and statewide officeholders.

