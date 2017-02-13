REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Suspect In Ohio State Student’s Slaying Held Without Bond

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A registered sex offender suspected in the slaying and alleged rape of an Ohio State University student is being held without bond.

A court granted that request from prosecutors Monday in the potential death penalty case against 29-year-old Brian Golsby, of Columbus. He is charged with aggravated murder, rape and other counts.

A message seeking comment was left for the public defender representing him.

Twenty-one-year-old Reagan Tokes was reported missing after leaving her job at a restaurant Wednesday night. Her nude body was found Thursday outside a Grove City park.

Police say they arrested Golsby after matching him to DNA evidence from Tokes’ car. Golsby was previously imprisoned in an attempted rape and aggravated robbery and was released from prison in November.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company