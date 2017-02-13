REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Testimony Beginning In Trial For 6 In Bundy Ranch Standoff

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Witness testimony is beginning in Las Vegas for six defendants accused of taking up arms to stop a federal roundup of cattle near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

A U.S. District Court jury that heard opening statements Thursday returns to court Monday to begin hearing evidence.

A prosecutor last week described the defendants as lawbreaking gunmen who answered Bundy’s call to prevent federal Bureau of Land Management agents from seizing his cattle in a decades-long dispute over grazing rules and unpaid fees.

Defense attorneys portrayed the men as law-abiding citizens spurred by reports of scuffles between federal agents and Bundy family members to protest government heavy-handedness.

Cliven Bundy, two sons and two other accused leaders of the conspiracy are due for trial after the first trial concludes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company