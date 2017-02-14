City Votes To Build $2.5M Roundabout In Northwest Ohio

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ROSSFORD, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers in northwest Ohio have voted to build a roundabout to make a heavily trafficked intersection in Wood County safer.

Rossford City Council voted to build a roundabout where Lime City Road, Colony Road, and state Route 65 meet in a 5-1 vote Monday night. The roundabout will cost $2.5 million.

City officials cited car accidents near the intersection when explaining the need for a project. Councilman Dan Wagner, who opposed the project, says the city should focus on poorly maintained streets.

Rossford will use $620,000 in grant money and a $3 million bond to finance the project. Officials say the project is slated for completion by 2019.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company