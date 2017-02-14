City Votes To Build $2.5M Roundabout In Northwest Ohio

ROSSFORD, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers in northwest Ohio have voted to build a roundabout to make a heavily trafficked intersection in Wood County safer.

Rossford City Council voted to build a roundabout where Lime City Road, Colony Road, and state Route 65 meet in a 5-1 vote Monday night. The roundabout will cost $2.5 million.

City officials cited car accidents near the intersection when explaining the need for a project. Councilman Dan Wagner, who opposed the project, says the city should focus on poorly maintained streets.

Rossford will use $620,000 in grant money and a $3 million bond to finance the project. Officials say the project is slated for completion by 2019.

