Dad Of Baby Who Died In Ohio Motel Sentenced To 11 Years

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The father of a 7-week-old boy who died last year has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Brian Lee Spencer Jr. was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month in Clark County. His baby son Liam (LEE’-um) Spencer died Oct. 6, 2016, after he was found unresponsive in a motel room.

County Prosecutor Andy Wilson says the infant died of blunt force trauma.

The baby’s mother still faces trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge. Twenty-year-old Shania Delawder (shuh-NEYE’-uh duh-LAW’-dur) has pleaded not guilty.

