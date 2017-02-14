REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dartis Perfect At Line In Ohio’s 79-71 Win Over E. Michigan

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Dartis scored a career-high 26 points and made all 12 of his free throws, Jason Carter had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Ohio held off a late Eastern Michigan rally for a 79-71 win Tuesday night.

Jordan Nobles’ layup brought Eastern Michigan to within 71-63 with 45 seconds left. The Eagles’ Ty Toney and Willie Mangum IV each hit 3s and Nobles added a layup in a 19-second stretch to cut the deficit to 75-71, but they couldn’t get closer.

Ohio (16-8, 8-5 Mid-American) led 52-51 with 6:29 left before the Bobcats went on a 17-5 run over five minutes for a 69-56 lead.

Mike Laster scored 16 points and Kenny Kaminski added 13 for the Bobcats, which shot just 19 for 48 from the field but were 33 for 42 from the foul line.

Mangum led Eastern Michigan (13-13, 5-8) with 19 points. Toney added 16 and James Thompson IV had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company