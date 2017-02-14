REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oberlin’s President To Take Over At Pace University In NYC

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of Oberlin College in Ohio will become the next president of New York’s Pace University.

Pace’s board of trustees announced the selection of Marvin Krislov as the university’s eighth president on Tuesday.

Krislov is a lawyer and former Rhodes scholar who has been president of Oberlin since 2007. He announced his plan to leave the liberal arts college in September.

At Oberlin, Krislov presided over a selective college known for its long history of liberal activism. Controversies have erupted there in recent years over issues including free speech and inauthentic ethnic food in the dining hall.

Pace is a different type of institution, with many students who are the first in their family to attend college. It has campuses in lower Manhattan and in New York City’s suburbs.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company