Ohio College Sees Spike In Alcohol-related Emergency Runs

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in southwest Ohio has seen a recent spike in students taken for alcohol-related hospital treatment.

Authorities say 21 emergency calls for alcohol-related illness were made over four days starting last Thursday evening. School officials say seven of the students were on campus and 14 were not.

The Oxford school’s fraternities and sororities had a moratorium on alcohol-related events during the recruitment process for new pledges. The moratorium was lifted last Thursday as the rush reason ended.

The reports of hospitalizations prompted university officials to call an emergency meeting with fraternity and sorority leaders at the home of President Gregory Crawford.

Miami has a number of alcohol education and programs in place to address excessive student drinking.

