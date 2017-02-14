Semitrailer Pileup Kills Driver In Ohio; Injures 3 Others

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
NEW PARIS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in southwest Ohio are investigating a fatal crash involving four semitrailers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver in a semitrailer crashed into three other semi-trucks that were stopped on Interstate 70 in Preble County for an accident near the Indiana border around 6 p.m. Monday. Officials tell WHIO-TV ( ) the driver died at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was driving 70 mph when he crashed into stopped traffic.

Two other semi drivers were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Officials say a fourth driver was not injured.

Ohio Highway patrol closed the section of the highway to clean up the wreckage from the pileup.

Information from: WHIO-TV,

