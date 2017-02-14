Testimony Resumes In Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial In Nevada

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Testimony has resumed in federal court in Las Vegas in the trial of six men accused of wielding weapons to force federal agents to abandon a round-up of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

A U.S. Bureau of Land Management agent, Rand Stover, returned to the witness stand Tuesday for questioning about escalating tension between government officials and Bundy family members in the weeks before the armed standoff.

Prosecutor Steven Myhre (MY’-ree) asked Stover on Monday about confrontations that led roundup supervisors to ramp up security around federal agents and contract cowboys enforcing court orders to collect Bundy cattle in March 2014.

The six defendants face of charges including conspiracy, firearm offenses and assault on a federal officer.

They’ve pleaded not guilty, and deny agents were threatened.

