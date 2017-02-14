REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

What’s Next For Boscov’s After Retail Titan’s Death

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

READING, Pa. (AP) — Albert Boscov was the public face of a department store chain he built from a single corner store in downtown Reading, Pennsylvania, to a regional powerhouse with locations in seven states and more than $1 billion in annual sales.

After his death Friday at age 87, Boscov leaves behind a chain with devoted customers and a tremendous amount of civic goodwill. But the century-old company still faces the headwinds that are buffeting the industry. Analysts say Boscov’s long-term prospects are uncertain.

Few department stores have been more closely identified with their owners than Boscov’s was with Albert Boscov, a cheerful executive who roamed the store aisles and was intimately familiar with his merchandise.

His nephew, who took over as CEO in 2015, says Boscov’s will remain in the family.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company