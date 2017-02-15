Akron Man Pleads Guilty To Raping Elderly Neighbor

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Akron man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of his 71-year-old neighbor.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement released on Tuesday that 19-year-old Billy Patterson pleaded guilty to charges of rape, aggravated burglary and felonious assault stemming from an attack on an elderly woman.

Police say Patterson beat and raped his neighbor after breaking into her house in September 2016. Officials say Patterson had known the victim for ten years.

A judge designated Patterson a Tier 3 Sex Offender.

