AP Sources: Napoli Passes Physical, Set For 3rd Texas Stint
Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Mike Napoli has passed his physical and will be introduced Thursday with an $8.5 million, one-year deal for a third stint with the Texas Rangers.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the Rangers had not announced the deal. The team said it planned to announced a free-agent signing during a news conference at its Arizona spring training complex.
Napoli was seen in Surprise, Arizona, on Wednesday, when he was set to take a physical. He will get a $6 million salary this year, and the agreement includes an $11 million club option for 2018 with a $2.5 million buyout.
A member of the Rangers in 2011 and 2012, Napoli spent the final two months of the 2015 season in Texas, signed with Cleveland as a free agent and hit a career-high 34 homers last season, when “Party at Napoli’s” became a team rallying cry.
___
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.