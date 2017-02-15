REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bengals Sign CB Bene Benwikere

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals signed fourth-year cornerback Bene Benwikere (ben-WICK’-er-ee) on Wednesday.

The 6-foot cornerback was Carolina’s fifth-round draft pick in 2014. He started 14 games in three seasons with Carolina, including four last year before he was released. He finished the season on the practice squads of Miami and Green Bay.

Benwikere has two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one sack in his career.

