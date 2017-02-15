Bengals Sign CB Bene Benwikere

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals signed fourth-year cornerback Bene Benwikere (ben-WICK’-er-ee) on Wednesday.

The 6-foot cornerback was Carolina’s fifth-round draft pick in 2014. He started 14 games in three seasons with Carolina, including four last year before he was released. He finished the season on the practice squads of Miami and Green Bay.

Benwikere has two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one sack in his career.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments